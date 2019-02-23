Services Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912) 352-7200 Resources More Obituaries for Jane Mayo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane L. Mayo

Obituary Condolences Jane Lovett Mayo passed peacefully away at home in Savannah, GA Thursday, February 21st, 2019. She was born to two loving parents, Lewis Lamar Lovett and Rowley Williams Lovett, January 7th, 1939 in Augusta, GA. She grew up in her hometown of Wrightsville, GA before moving to Savannah as a new bride in 1964.



While attending Wrightsville High School, Jane was an outstanding student who was active in sports and clubs. She played on the tennis team, basketball team and was a cheerleader for the Wrightsville Tigers football team. Many cheers such as "Rah, rah, sis boom bah!" were taught at home to the delight of her two daughters. She was a member of her high school band where she discovered that if she played the flute off note, then she could happily play her instrument of choice, which was the drum. Among high school clubs she belonged to included Tri-Hi-Y, Beta Club and Spanish Club. In her senior year she was voted Homecoming Queen and then graduated as salutatorian of her class in 1957.



Upon deciding where to attend college, she wanted to honor both of her parents. She did this by spending her first two years at Columbia College in Columbia, SC and her last two years at Mercer University in Macon, GA. At both colleges she belonged to Alpha Delta Pi sorority who chose her as a Model Sister in 1961. She graduated with a major in English and a minor in History.



Jane married her high school sweetheart, William Mayo, after which, they moved to Savannah. Once settled, she became a teacher for two years at Savannah High School where she taught English and AP History. She would tell funny stories of how she was mistaken for a student by other teachers who told her to stop wandering the halls and get back to class!



Once her first child was born, she then stayed at home to raise her two daughters Lewisa and Amanda. Our mom was a long-time member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church and later became a member of Whitefield Methodist Church. She was a member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia. As a member, she served as Patriotic Services Chairman, Furnishings Chairman and was docent for the Andrew Low House. As a docent, tourists visiting the Andrew Low House asked her to tell them more about the house so they could "just listen to her talk." Mom was also a long-standing member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (Lachlan McIntosh Chapter), United Daughters of the Confederacy (Savannah Chapter Number Two), on the Board of Trustees for Savannah Country Day School, President of the former Savannah Symphony and Garden Club District Chairman of Savannah.



Those who knew "Miss Jane" can attest to the fact that she was a true Southern lady who was a part of a now rare breed. She was always gracious, kind, loving and sincere. To her family her spirit was beautiful. It was evident in her smiles, hugs and laughter. Hearing her say "Oh, Dahlin'!" with joy in her voice or "I love you more than tongue can tell" could dispel any difficult day. She was truly an amazing woman, mother and loving wife who will be dearly missed.



Surviving, are her husband, William Henry Mayo, daughters, Rowley Lewisa Mayo and Amanda Jane Edleman and son-in-law, Spencer Long Edleman, Jr.



Visitation is being held at Fox and Weeks on Hodgson Memorial Dr. Saturday, February 23rd from 6:00-8:00. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 25th at 2:00 at Westview Cemetery in Wrightsville, GA. Remembrances may be sent to Hospice Savannah 1352 Eisenhower Dr. Savannah, GA 31406. Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 23, 2019