Jane Laverne South Lindner
Tybee Island, Georgia
Jane Laverne South aka Jane South Lindner Jane was born on November 19th, 1925. She died peacefully on the evening of October 26, 2019 after a 3-4 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Jane was 93 years old. Jane was a character. If you knew her, you know what I'm talking about. She liked to run the show. One of her best friends from Atlanta had a nickname for her, the Little Colonel, a nickname she was not too fond of. Jane loved to play cards, as did many of her generation. Over the years this is where she met most of her best friends, and she had a lot of them. Most people would be happy to have one lifelong friend, Jane had five or six from her many years living in Atlanta. She was blessed to have had this many really good friends. Jane had an eye for design and a love of antiques and genealogy. She loved her parents and had a special affection for her father Laverne (Zip) South. She spent a number of her later years researching the history of her family and collecting historic post cards of Savannah. Jane graduated from St. Vincents Academy in Savannah. In 1946, shortly after graduation Jane went on a blind date with a recently discharged sailor named Bill who would become her future husband. Bill and Jane remained together until they married on August 18th, 1947. Jane was 21 years old at the time. Bill was 22 years old. They stayed in Savannah during the early years, later moving to Walterboro, South Carolina for Bill's job with Georgia Supply Company. In the 1960's they moved to Atlanta and other than relocating to Miami for a short time, remained there until 1989 when they retired to Savannah. After retiring, Jane and Bill built a house on Spanish Hammock near Tybee Island. Jane had a long and happy retirement. She became active in many activities on the Island and made many new friends. Every Friday night she could be found at the Legion Post 154 playing Bingo. We rest easy knowing that her parents and friends that have gone before her are there to welcome her to a new home in heaven. She was preceded in death by her father Laverne South Sr., her mother Louise South and her brother Laverne South Jr. She is survived by her husband of 72 years - William (Bill) Henry Lindner, Jr.; brothers Harry South, and Fred South; her children - William (Bill) Henry Lindner, III (Jan), Donna Marie Lindner Almquist (Brian), and Donald (Don) Albert Lindner (Caroline); her grandchildren - Caitlin Lindner, Harrison Lindner, John Lindner, Scott Lindner (Anna), Addison Lindner Moore (Shawn), and Ryan Lindner; her great granddaughter - Savannah South Lindner; and her beloved caregivers Charlesetta Green and Frances Hunt Washington. A visitation will be held from 1pm to 2pm Friday November 1, 2019 at Bonaventure Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow. Interment will follow at Greenwich Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
10/30/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019