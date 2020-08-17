Jane Ray M. Taylor
Savannah
Jane Ray Medlock Taylor quietly passed away on August 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Brig. Gen. Charles William Taylor, Jr., U.S. Air Force (Ret.), five children and stepchildren: Lee F. Taylor (Karin), Tracey B. Krause, Ruth T. Johnson, Martha B. Meyer (Dan), Douglas C. Billian, Jr. (Jenny); stepdaughter-in-law, Margaret "Maggie" H. Taylor; a sister, Nancy M. Robertson (Dudley) of Tavares, FL; and twelve grandchildren; Taylor Hunter, John Taylor, Michael Taylor, Beverly Krause, Carolyn Krause, Taylor Koogler (Corey), Thomas Johnson, Emma Johnson, Sarah Meyer, Katie Meyer, Katherine Billian, and Madeline Billian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Adolphus Medlock and Martha Jane "JJ" Adams, and her stepson Charles W. Taylor III.
Jane Ray was born in Atlanta Oct. 9, 1933 and grew up in Winter Park, FL. She graduated from Winter Park High School. She went on to attend Wesleyan College and later graduated from the University of Alabama. She loved to travel and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her gracious and generous heart.
Jane Ray was a devoted member of Compassion Christian Church - East Campus. She ministered to many ladies in the Savannah area leading local Bible Studies. Jane Ray was a faithful witness of Christ's love to everyone she ever knew or met, and her impact will be remembered. Her faith rested on 2 Timothy 1:7 "God does not give us a spirit of fear but of power and love and a sound mind."
The family expresses their thanks and blessings to the Azalealand Nursing Home for the outstanding care and compassion during these very stressful times.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:30 Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 Friday morning, August 21, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service, with the eulogy given by Pastor Drew Humphreys. Private interment will be in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances may be sent to the charity of your choice
