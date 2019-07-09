|
Jane Walton Vaden died at her home July 7th, 2019 after a long illness. Loving wife, quiet counselor and valued business partner to her late husband, Dan M. Vaden, Jr., together Dan and Jane Vaden's success story truly embodied "The American Dream". Mrs. Vaden joined her husband in devoting all their resources and time into building a regional auto dealership business beginning with Dan Vaden Chevrolet in Savannah in 1969.
Jane Walton Vaden was born in Jacksonville, Florida, the youngest child of William and Mildred Adams Walton. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and began her college education at Duke University. She met young Dan Vaden on a blind date and began a life-long love. She transferred to the University of Florida graduating Phi Beta Kappa. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.
Mrs. Vaden devoted her life to her husband and daughters. She taught 4th grade children in the Jacksonville Public School System. In Savannah she was active at Isle of Hope Methodist Church teaching Sunday school for many years and participating in many church activities. She was a member of the Isle of Hope Garden Club, the Junior League, and the Frobel Circle. Together with her husband, they enjoyed traveling the world and collecting antiques.
Mrs. Vaden was preceded in death by her parents William Hampton Walton and Mildred Adams Walton; her sisters Dorothy Walton Broome and Carolyn Walton Crawford; and her brother William Hampton Walton, Jr., all of Jacksonville.
She is survived by daughters Linda Ann Vaden Daniel (William T.) and Jane Walton Vaden Thacher (Peter H.); grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Daniel Harlan (R. Scott) of Newnan, Ga., Dr. William Thomas Daniel III (Sarah E.) of Savannah, Robert Hampton Daniel of Atlanta, Jack Hollister Thacher, Sarah Day Thacher, Blake Walton Thacher all of Savannah and great-grandchildren Ann Marie Harlan, William Eric Harlan, Allison Gene Harlan and William Thomas Daniel IV, many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, July 16th at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, 412 Parkersburg Road, Savannah. A reception will follow the memorial service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to a loving team of care-givers and the prayerful support of friends and the community during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a or the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, 412 Parkersburg Road, Savannah, Ga. 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 9, 2019