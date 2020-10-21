Jane Y. Johnston
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Jane Yarborough Johnston, 85, passed away peacefully October 13, 2020 at Station Exchange Senior Care in Richmond Hill, GA. Jane was raised in Raleigh, NC but spent a memorable period of her youth during World War II at her mother's family's home place in Wilmington, NC with her grandmother. Trips to Wrightsville Beach instilled a lifelong love of beach trips with family which she enjoyed even in the year before her death. Jane graduated from Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC in 1952 and attended Women's College, now University of North Carolina - Greensboro. On October 29, 1955 she married James Warren Armfield (1930-1975) eventually settling in Jamestown, NC. In 1983, she married Francis Edward (Ed) Johnston, III and moved to his hometown of Savannah, GA. She and Ed enjoyed 36 years of marriage until his death on May 20, 2020. During her years in Savannah, she embraced the city and enjoyed learning from the locals, including Ed's extended family and favorite cousins Noel and Ruthie Wright of Isle of Hope. Jane's passion in life was her family, and she raised five children, being instrumental in teaching them the life skills of perseverance and independence in addition to her own love of cooking, baking, knitting, quilting and gardening. She was active at St. George Episcopal Church in Savannah, GA especially with the Altar Guild and various hospitality committees. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry Yarborough, Jr. and Jeanie Cronly Boatwright Yarborough; and infant brother, William Henry Yarborough, III. Jane is survived by her five children and their spouses, Julie Carper (Kenny), Will Armfield (Cindy), Eddie Armfield (Shannon), John Armfield (Robin), and Betsy Collins (Mickey) thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Nina Bland (Kenny); sister Mary Wiatt; and many cousins and other extended family members.
The family would like to thank Jane's many caregivers during the last year, including Station Exchange staff namely Doris, Diane, Falguni, Tatiana, Tywanda, April, Madison, Cheri, and Jasmine; Georgia Living Senior Home Care staff namely Jason, Melissa, Dorothy and India; and Spanish Oaks Hospice, namely Nico and Carmelita. Memorial services will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Chapel Bryan Chapel. A walk-through visitation will be held after the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited. The public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2
. Social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required.
Memorials can be made in Jane's memory to the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society, Station Exchange Senior Care or to Spanish Oaks Hospice.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
