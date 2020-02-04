|
Mrs. Janet A. Sliker
Pooler, GA
Mrs. Janet A. Sliker, 84, of Pooler, GA passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John & Rose Lockley Arzberger. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Warren Arzberger. She retired from Warren Hospital in 1993 after 30 years of service and enjoyed crafting, crocheting and knitting.
Survivors include her husband, Paul J. Sliker; children, Rick Sliker (Kelly), Lynn Sliker, Terry Craig (Donald), Russell Sliker (Susie), Bonnie Sliker (Mark) and Lee Sliker; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Arzberger (Doris), and several nieces and nephews.
