Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Janet A. Sliker

Janet A. Sliker Obituary
Mrs. Janet A. Sliker
Pooler, GA
Mrs. Janet A. Sliker, 84, of Pooler, GA passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John & Rose Lockley Arzberger. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Warren Arzberger. She retired from Warren Hospital in 1993 after 30 years of service and enjoyed crafting, crocheting and knitting.
Survivors include her husband, Paul J. Sliker; children, Rick Sliker (Kelly), Lynn Sliker, Terry Craig (Donald), Russell Sliker (Susie), Bonnie Sliker (Mark) and Lee Sliker; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Arzberger (Doris), and several nieces and nephews.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
