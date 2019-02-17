Janet Carol Bergmann, 84, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born February 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Edward Joseph Staab and Mary Katherine Daschbach. Mrs. Bergmann graduated from Miami Edison High School in Miami, FL. She worked for over 40 years as the bookkeeper for St. James Catholic School and was one of the original members of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Charles Bergmann.



Surviving are two sons, Michael C. Bergmann and his wife Christi Bergmann, and Scott Bergmann, all of Savannah, two grandsons, Michael Dasch Bergmann and Conor Forbes, both of Savannah. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews, Jane Hlavsa, Tom Courtney, Tim Courtney, Kelly Ford, Kimberly Butler, Kathy Nicoll, and Mary Ann Namiotkiewicz, all of Tennessee.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church.



Private family burial will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.



The family would like to thank all of her extended family and many friends who cared for her and loved her during these last few years of her life.



Remembrances may be made to , www.stjudes.org. Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 17, 2019