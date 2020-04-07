|
Janet Clarke-Irwin
Savannah, GA
Janet Clarke-Irwin passed away on April 5, 2020 at her home at The Landings in Savannah, GA. She was the loving wife of Fred Irwin who passed away earlier this year.
She was the proud mother of five children, Elizabeth (Cambridge, MA), Ashley (d. 1963), Robert (Huntington, NY), Christopher (Mill Valley, CA) and Mark (Wilton, CT) and the stepmother to Russell (New York, NY) and Maria (Syossett, NY). She was born in Cambridge, MA in 1935 and graduated from Radcliffe in 1957 with a BA cum laude in Romance Languages. She married Robert Gilmor in 1958, who predeceased her.
Her career included co-founding Gilliewrinkles, a boutique art gallery in Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y. in 1975 and co-founding Flourishes, a corporate gift buying service, also in New York, in the mid-80's. She later completed a degree at Stony Brook New York, graduating with a Masters of Social Work from the School of Social Welfare and became a Psychiatric Social Worker at Franklin Hospital Medical Center for ten years beginning in 1989. She was also a Court Appointed Special Advocate from 2004-2012. She co-founded the Harvard Club of Savannah in 2010, and remained a vice-president of the organization responsible for membership and programming.
