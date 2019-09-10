|
St. Simons Island - Janet Gray Scarlett Briley Janet Gray Scarlett Briley, 83, of St. Simons Island passed away on September 2, 2019. Janet was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 16, 1936, the daughter of the late Thomas Stephen Gray and Janet Fortson Gray. Janet was a graduate of the University of Georgia, a member of the Phi Mu Sorority, and was the University of Georgia 1956 homecoming queen. While attending UGA she married Richard Morgan Scarlett. Following graduation, Janet and Richard moved to St. Simons Island where Janet taught school in the Glynn County public schools and raised her three children. Following Richard's death in 1991, Janet moved to Tybee Island where she met and married William (Bill) Briley. She taught school in the Chatham County public schools and then taught at Saint Michael's School on Tybee Island. Following Bill's death in 2008, Janet moved back to St. Simons Island.
Janet was an accomplished artist and had a love for all animals. She is survived by her children, Richard Morgan Scarlett, Jr. of Dover Bluff, Georgia, Janet Gray Scarlett Abrahamson (Alan) of Jacksonville, Florida and Stephen Gray Scarlett, Sr. (Judy) of St. Simons Island; her brother, Thomas S. Gray, Jr. (Lisa) of Savannah, Georgia; her grandchildren, Scarlett Gray McArthur (Wade), Morgan Lee Abrahamson, Stephen Gray Scarlett, Jr., and Mary Janet Scarlett; her great grandchildren, Neill Wade McArthur IV and Fortson Lee McArthur; and her nieces, Mary Eugenia Gray and Elizabeth Gray Tatum (Tony).
The family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation to Dr. Mitchell Jones and his staff and Hospice of the Golden Isles for their excellent care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with private burial at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. Memorial contributions in Janet's memory may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Georgia 31525 or the Humane Society of South Coastal of Georgia, 4627 US Highway 17, Brunswick, Georgia 31525. Savannah Morning News September 10, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 10, 2019