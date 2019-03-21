Mrs. Janet Lippoth Kusche, 91, passed away peacefully March 10, 2019.



Mrs. Kusche touched the lives of many people and was known by many names such as Mommy, Mom, Ma, Oma, Mrs. Kusche and Mrs. K.



Mommy was born February 6, 1928 in New Rochelle, N. Y., the beloved daughter of Walter William and Eleanor (Haeger) Lippoth.



Oma was predeceased by her devoted, loving husband of 52 years, Charles William Kusche, Jr.



Oma leaves one brother, Roger Scott Lippoth, four children; Eleanor Kusche Crabbe, (husband, James Crabbe), Charles W. Kusche III, Lisa K, Clifford, (husband, Richard Clifford), Christian W. Kusche (wife, Marianne), as well as Gordon Arthur and Julia Smith. Additionally, she leaves seven grandchildren; Erika, Charles, Patricia, Kaitlin, Victoria, Meghan, and James II, and a niece Kate Schevenell, and a nephew Donald M. Lippoth Jr. (Tad).



Mrs. Kusche was a graduate of New Rochelle High School and K. Gibbs Secretarial School. She began her professional career on the 86th floor of the New York State Empire State Building!



Oma was a loving, honest, quiet, and Christian woman, who was focused on God and her family. She lived her life putting everyone ahead of herself.



Mrs. Kusche's legacy is that she loved her husband, family, friends and Christ.



We are grateful for the loving care Rita provided from Buckingham South, especially Sue and Ethel. Thank-you to Dr. Fleming and Dr. Elizalde who loved and cared for Mommy.



Her family is blessed for all the love and memories that comfort us in our loss. We will all miss her.



Memorial Contributions may be made in Oma's honor to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Georgia Chapter, 950 East Paces Ferry Road, Suite 820, Atlanta, GA 30326 or The , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.



Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook. Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary