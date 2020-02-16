Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Janet Teresa Spillane
Savannah
Janet Teresa Spillane died Thursday, February 13, 2020.
The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be sent to St. Vincent's Academy, 201 East Liberty St., Savannah, GA 31401, Carmelite Monastery, 111 West Back St., Savannah, GA 31419, or a .
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
02-17-2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
