Janeth Hopkinson StanalandColumbus, GAJaneth Hopkinson Stanaland, age 68, of Columbus, Georgia, passed from this life on August 15, 2020,after a long battle with declining health. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 36 years, William (Bill) Stanaland. She was the mother of Susan (Kristy) Wells (deceased), and Patricia (Trish) Berry of Savannah, Georgia, and grandmother of William Whitlock of Savannah, Georgia and Leila Chance of Rincon, Georgia. Jan was born in California, the daughter of Marian Joyce and William Henry Hopkinson, Jr. Jan lived most of her life in Georgia. Her remains will be interred with her husband at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia with a private service. To celebrate her life, memorial contributions are encouraged to Preferred Hospice of Columbus, Georgia. Her family wishes to thank the staff of River Towne Center and Preferred Hospice of Columbus, Georgia for their support in recent times.Savannah Morning NewsAugust 30, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at