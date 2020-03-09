|
Janey Orr Linton Welch
Skidaway Island
Janey Orr Linton Welch passed from this world on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Born in Savannah on November 27, 1952, Janey was the daughter of Orise Donald (Jack) Orr and Hazel Boyette Orr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert George (Bobby) Linton and daughter, Kelli Suzanne Linton.
Janey was a faithful Christian and left this life full of hope in her resurrection. Her sweetness and warmth endeared her to all who knew her. She was devoted to her family and her shih tzu, Phoebe. She always had a smile to offer - even for a stranger. She treasured the simple things, like photographing the birds in her backyard, spending time with her grandsons, and sipping coffee and telling stories with her family.
Janey is survived by her mother, Hazel Orr; her daughter, Katie Linton Pinder (Howard) of Philadelphia, PA; her son, Ocie (Chip) Welch IV; her beloved grandsons, Abel Winston Pinder and Wells Verne Pinder; her sister, Jan Brooks (Patt) of Athens, GA; nephews, Adam Brooks of Athens; Andrew Brooks (Ashley) of Brunswick, GA; Robbie Gorman (Jessica) and Josh Cowart (Heather) of Savannah; niece, Dory Palmer (Ian); great nieces and nephews, Perry Ann and Drew Brooks, Owen and Arden Gorman, Maisie Rose and Muriel Cowart.
Special thanks to Hospice Savannah, Inc. and Coastal Care Partners for the dignity and compassion with which they cared for Janey in her final days.
A private burial will be held for the family with a memorial service to follow at Skidaway Island Baptist Church on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive guests following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to of Savannah.
