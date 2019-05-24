|
|
Janice Ruth Daniel Atkinson "Mama Jan", age 81, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home in Savannah after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Jan worked for the Chatham County Board of Education as a secretary at Butler Elementary until 1975 when she and her husband Paul opened Aladdin's Cave which they retired from in 2003. Jan was a voracious reader, enjoyed talking with everyone and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Paul W. Atkinson and is survived by two daughters, Dianne Jones (Mark) & Carol Chapman; three step-children, Rebecca Atkinson (Paul Schmelzer), Jay Atkinson (Joyce Li) and Thomas Atkinson (Julie); eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two cousins, Jerry Edge & Marilyn McDougal; and her extremely close friend, Pauline Dellinger. www.familiesfirstcare.com Services will be private.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 24, 2019