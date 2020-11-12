Janice Hall Bell
Savannah, GA
Janice Hall Bell passed away at 3:00pm November 10, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia.
She was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania to the late George and Marguerite Hall. Jan cherished her role as wife, mother, and grandmother. She also relished mentoring young people through church youth groups as well as professionally throughout her banking career. She is survived by her loving husband Gus Bell of Savannah, her three children Cheryl and Jeff Keller, Brian Cook and David Cook as well as her deeply-loved step-children. She is survived by her 2 grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephew.
After an extensive banking career, she moved to Savannah in 1996 from New York and was active in many religious, charitable, and community endeavors in her adopted home of Savannah. Jan was a resident of The Landings on Skidaway Island for over 22 years before moving to downtown Savannah where she resumed "city life." She was a lover of music; she enjoyed assisting the Savannah Symphony, Savannah Philharmonic, and the Savannah Music Festival. Jan was also active with Safe Shelter, Greenbriar, Telfair Art Museum, Landings fundraisers, 200 Club, Pi Beta Phi, and the Junior League of Pittsburgh. She attended Skidaway United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Savannah, and Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Cashiers, NC. She was a member of many other organizations, where she enjoyed giving her time and resources. She never wanted any recognition for her work, rather she believed it was her civic duty to give back to others.
She loved traveling. She was a member for many years of the Savannah Landings Club, Savannah Golf Club, Oglethorpe Club, and the Chatham Club.
Jan loved her life in Savannah and cherished every friendship she made. She lived her life to the fullest, and as she said, she lived a blessed life, surrounded by family and good friends.
Our services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
, Savannah Music Festival, or Hospice House.
