1947 - 2019
Janice Hernandez, 71, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born in Miami, FL daughter of Raymond W. and Anna Howard Walker.

Janice lived in the Savannah area for many years and was retired as a police officer from the Chatham County Police Department.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Michelle Hernandez, son, Anthony Parrish Hernandez and former husband, Thomas Joseph Hernandez, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Joseph Hernandez, III; sisters, Rebecca Jahn (Donald) and Diane Martin as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Published in Savannah Morning News on June 11, 2019
