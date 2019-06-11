Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Hernandez


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Janice Hernandez Obituary
Janice Hernandez, 71, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born in Miami, FL daughter of Raymond W. and Anna Howard Walker.

Janice lived in the Savannah area for many years and was retired as a police officer from the Chatham County Police Department.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Michelle Hernandez, son, Anthony Parrish Hernandez and former husband, Thomas Joseph Hernandez, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Joseph Hernandez, III; sisters, Rebecca Jahn (Donald) and Diane Martin as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now