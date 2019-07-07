|
Janice Rozier McCray, 71 of Jesup died Friday, July 5, 2019 after a short illness. The Wayne County native had lived in Jesup most of her life and attended Wayne County Schools. She graduated from Paris Beauty School in 1964 and worked at several beauty shops in Savannah and Jesup. Many family and friends benefitted from her joy of helping others. Janice had the biggest heart and treated everyone with love and kindness. She enjoyed country music, riding in the country, watching a good movie and will be dearly missed by many family members and friends. Janice is predeceased by her parents, Linton and Sallie Martin Rozier and her brother, Buddy Rozier.
Survivors are her husband of 54 years, James R. McCray of Jesup; her son, Jimmy C. McCray of Jesup; two sisters, Donna Harper of Jesup and June Harris of Pasadena, Calif.; brother-in-law, Harold B. McCray of Wilmington Island; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 2 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel with Rev. Clayton Dowd officiating.
The family will receive friends at the services and would like to thank her caregivers, especially Linda Libertone and the staff of Hospice of South Georgia.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 7, 2019