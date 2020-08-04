Janice Snell Goldberg
Janice Snell Goldberg, passed away surrounded by her family on August 2, 2020, at the age of 83, in St. Petersburg, FL.
Janice was truly a light in this world and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered for her kind heart and exuberant spirit by the many people whose lives she touched. A native of Tybee Island, GA, and daughter of Weis Cain Snell and Frances Smith Snell, Janice attended Commercial High in Savannah where she met Donald Goldberg, the love of her life, high school sweetheart, and husband of 64 years. In 1958 the couple started their family in Savannah, GA where they welcomed two daughters, Donna Miller and Diane Maxwell. After spending a few years in Jacksonville, FL, the family relocated in 1969 to the Tampa/St. Petersburg area where Janice played an integral role in helping to open the family's Paul Davis Restoration franchise. Throughout her many years in the area, Janice found joy in raising her family, and spent her time as an active member of her community and church (Riviera Methodist church and later the First United Methodist church).
In life, Janice was an abundantly generous and endearing woman who knew exactly what she wanted and was unafraid to live life on her own terms. Whether she was enjoying late night chats with friends over a pitcher of her famous sweet tea, or organizing a family reunion, Janice exemplified what it means to practice joyfulness and gratitude daily. Janice delighted in imbuing every corner of her world with beauty and meaning and was happiest when surrounded by her many lifelong friends and family. As the epitome of a people person, she could and would strike up a conversation with anyone she met (even the grocery store cashier) and never failed to do things in her own way and in her own time. As a beloved matriarch, she will always be remembered for her gift of creating community and making everyone feel important and welcome.
Janice is survived by her husband, Donald Goldberg, her best friend and sister, Marya Snell Phillips, daughter Donna Miller, grandchildren Travis, Derek, Bret, and Alexis Maxwell, Jacqueline Miller, and her two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mia Maxwell. She also leaves behind her loving nephews and niece Christopher Weis (Chris) Phillips, Craig Lee Phillips, and Catherine (Cathy) Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents Weis Cain Snell and Frances Smith Snell, daughter Diane Maxwell, and nephew William Charles (Chuck) Phillips.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Janice's life by joining us Sunday, August 9th, for a procession leaving at 9:30 a.m. from Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, (7200 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406) to the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery (330 Greenwich Rd, Savannah, GA 31404 | Block CC Section 13) for a graveside service officiated by Pastor Robert Grotheer.
Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel; memorial contributions may donated to the Alzheimer's Association
