|
|
Janie Elizabeth Cox Harris
Savannah
Janie Elizabeth Cox Harris passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Buckingham South Assisted Living.
Janie was born November 14,1928 to Cynthia and Richard Oakland Cox in Johnsonville, South Carolina. She was a long-standing member of Calvary Baptist Temple for over fifty years. She loved her Sunday School class and enjoyed their meetings and luncheons. Janie and her late husband, Frank Harris, Sr. owned and operated The Regency Room Restaurant, The Shrimp Factory, The River House Restaurant and The Liberty Inn. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Janie was truly one of a kind, never holding her tongue and always telling the truth. She shared her opinion willingly.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Frank Harris, Jr. her grandson, Eddie Ivie, her sister, Louise Cox Downs, and her brother, Dickie Cox.
She is survived by daughters, Cindy Whalen, Cheri Power (Vic), Charlene Branan (Philip); son, Sam Harris, Sr. (Teresa); grandchildren, Patrick Whalen, Carson Branan, Jane Branan, Kailey Branan (Tyler), Chelsea Tennyson (James), Sam Harris, Jr. (Carolann); and great-grandchildren, Chloe Tennyson, Charleigh Jane Tennyson, Jack Tennyson and Ryland Clark .
Janie's children would like to acknowledge Rita and the wonderful staff at Buckingham South for the love and kindness she received for the last ten years.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged, for the safety of everyone attending.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Calvary Baptist Temple, 4625 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404.
Please sign our online guest book at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 27 to May 28, 2020