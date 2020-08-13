Janie K. HerringtonSavannah, GeorgiaJanie K. Herrington, 90, of Savannah died Wednesday, August 12th at her son's home under the care of Amedisys Hospice Care. She was born in Baxley, GA. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church for over 50 years and later became a member of Isle of Hope Baptist Church. She was a great believer in the Lord and worshiped everytime the doors of the church were open, until Covid-19 stopped that. Mrs. Herrington was retired from Union Camp and served as the past-president of the board of directors of the Union Camp Credit Union. She was predeceased by her husband, David Talmadge Herrington Sr. and her son, David Talmadge Herrington Jr. Surviving to cherish her memory are two sons, Dale (Marcia) Herrington and Gary (Pat) Herrington; six grandchildren, Jeremy Herrington, Ryan Herrington, Ashley Herrington, Alison Hand, Allison Price, and Jon Renz; five great grandchildren, Aleaha, Josh, Genevieve, Alice, and Emily; and a great great grandson, Ben. The family wishes to thank the members of Amedisys Hospice team for all the love and support they provided Mrs. Herrington. Visitation will be held Saturday August 15 from 11AM to Noon with a Celebration of Life beginning at Noon in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Billy Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey on Wheaton Street. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Isle of Hope Baptist Church 22 Rose Avenue Savannah, GA 31406 or Amedisys Hospice Care 138 Canal Street Suite 304 Pooler, GA 31322. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 912-927-1999.Savannah Morning News8/14/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at