Janie R. Edenfield
Savannah
Janie R. Edenfield passed away on August 26, 2020, leaving behind Paul D. Downing, Sr., her live in boyfriend of 22 years; sons, Jim Edenfield, wife Annie Edenfield; Billy Edenfield, wife Jeanne Edenfield; grandchildren; Billy Edenfield, Jr., Brooke Edenfield, and Brittni Schray and great grandchildren, Liam and Fallon; brother, Robert Edenfield, and wife Marthanell Edenfield, Paul Dennis Downing, Jr. and friend Craig Dinerman.
A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged for the safety of everyone attending.
