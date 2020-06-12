Janie Smith
Savannah
Janie Smith, 98, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.
www.sylvaniafuneralhomes.com
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
Janie Smith, 98, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.
www.sylvaniafuneralhomes.com
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.