Jason E. Ledford
Rincon
Jason E. Ledford, 92, passed away May 24, 2020 at Encompass Health & Rehab.
The Tennessee native was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rincon and the Sojourners Sunday School class where he formerly taught. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and then Gulfstream.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merley and Edith Lewis.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Ledford; son, David (Kathy) Ledford; step-children, Howard (Lori) Williams, Jack (Della) Williams, and Donna Carter; 29 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hillcrest Abbey West.
All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Remembrances may be given to First Baptist Church of Rincon, 201 E. 6th Street, Rincon, GA 31326 or .
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
