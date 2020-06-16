Jean B. Hargett
Savannah, GA
Jean B. Hargett, 81, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at 4:00 pm, Thursday at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.