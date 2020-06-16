Jean B. Hargett
Jean B. Hargett
Savannah, GA
Jean B. Hargett, 81, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at 4:00 pm, Thursday at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins.
Savannah Morning News



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
1 entry
June 16, 2020
A special loving wife and mother. She will always be in our hearts.
Pandora Parker
