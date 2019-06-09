|
Jean C. Santoro, 93, of Rincon, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Jean was born in Franklin, Massachusetts and was the son of the late Ulderico Santoro and the late Frances Marion Joyal Santoro. He was a US Army Veteran having served during WWII. He was a graduate of Duke University were he graduated with a Masters in Forestry and was retired from Union Camp Corporation after 34 years of service. Jean was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church; a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marie Berg and Louise Dugas. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Maurine Cook Santoro; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Susan Santoro; grandson, Christopher Santoro (Sarah Joann); granddaughter, Sarah Kathryn Santoro Thor; sister, Marion Lambert; numerous nieces and nephew; other family and friends. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Effingham Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80 Garden City, Georgia 31408. (912) 964-2862, www.bakermccullough.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 9, 2019