Jean "Nana" E. Gibeault, 68, of Savannah, GA, passed away Saturday March 16, 2019 at her residence. She loved flowers, dogs, and to go shopping. Jean also had a great love for her grandchildren. Jean worked for many years as an LPN at the Mother Baby Unit at Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Myrtle Earl. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Raymond G. Gibeault; son, Steven Gibeault (Kristi); daughter, Tammy Cesaroni (Josh); sister, Carol A. Cook; 6 grandchildren, Darren, Page, Christopher, Jordin, Jacob, and Lauren; 2 great-grandchildren, Aevah and Henry; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday March 21, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Service: Friday March 22, 2019 11 am at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 20, 2019