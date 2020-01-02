|
|
Jean G. Doney
Savannah, GA
Marjorie Jean Gilreath Doney, 88, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Memorial Health. She was born November 2, 1931 in Savannah to the late Birl Arthur and Alice Carter Gilreath. Jean was a longtime member of Wesley Oak United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 184 Ladies Auxiliary. Jean loved the mountains and camping, as well as cooking for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Michael Doney, Jr.
Surviving are her 3 sons, Michael Doney of Morganton, NC, Joe Doney (Betty Jo) of Midway, GA, and Mark Doney (Sheila) of Richmond Hill, GA. Also surviving are her brother, Buddy Gilreath (Edy) of North Carolina, her sister, Betty Hall of Rincon, seven grandchildren, Melanie Rockett (Matt, Chelsey Doney, Devin Doney, Kristin Doney, Madison Doney, Gabriel Doney, and Emma O'Berry, as well as five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances may be made to or any Shriner's organization.
