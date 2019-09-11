|
|
Anderson, SC - Jean Hart Forro Jean Hart Forro, 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at NHC Anderson.
Born January 4, 1929 in Jefferson, AL, she was a daughter of the late Hollis H. Hart "Grandaddy" and Eugenia Florence Hicks Hart "Gran". She was formerly married to the late Lewis Forro, Sr.
Jean was a retired educator having worked at the 38th Street School, Pulaski School and various other schools. She was also the principal at St. Paul's Lutheran Day School on Bull Street in Savannah, GA. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple in Savannah, GA where she was an avid member of her ladies Sunday School group. While living in Savannah, she was a continuing education volunteer in the adult literacy program and an avid Lake Mare walker and duck/goose feeder. She loved all babies as well as all animals.
She is survived by children, Lewis Forro, Jr. of Norfolk, VA, David Forro (Gail) of Anderson, Melanie Jean Morrison of Mt. Airy, NC and Robert "Bobby" Forro of Norcross, GA; 8 grandchildren, Chris, Sarah, Daniel, David, Hollie, Jenny, Emily and Robert; and 7 great-grandchildren, Ava, Leah, Luke, Kensley, Haley, Logan and Wyatt.
The family will receive friends from3-4pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home, Anderson, SC. The funeral service will begin at 4:00pm in the chapel with Rev. Jerry Parnell officiating. Burial will follow Friday, September 13th in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Trussville, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anderson County PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Savannah Morning News September 11, 2019
