Jean LeBlanc Edenfield Greene, 94, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Metter, Georgia. She was a native of Stillmore, Emanuel County, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Greene, her parents, John Arch Edenfield and Fannie Brantley Edenfield, and her daughter, Vivian Greene Cartwright. She is survived by her daughter Dee Ann Segall (Leonard) of Roswell and her son Troy Lance Greene of Vidalia. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jason Smith, Natalie Ballard and Adam Segall all of the Atlanta area and six great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Greene was born and raised in Emanuel County, Georgia and was a member of one of the last graduating classes of Stillmore High School. She was an accomplished basketball player in high school and later played for Southern Bell's traveling all-star basketball squad. After high school, she worked for Southern Bell in Augusta during World War II where she was a lead operator for the phone company. She trained other operators and handled sensitive information flowing to Camp Gordon. After the war, she married Troy Greene and moved to Metter, raised her children and lived there until her death. She was an employee of the Candler County School System, and a member of the Retired Teacher's Association, and the Metter Primitive Baptist Church. She was a granddaughter of David Edenfield, one of the founders of Emanuel County, and her oldest brother was the first person from Emanuel County to be killed in World War II. She enjoyed traveling and gardening. She also treasured her many dogs and cats she had over the course of her life including Tippey, Candy, Tommy, Ginger, Frosty, Naja, and Bootsie. As a young woman, she also once had a pet goose and a pet cow!
No services are planned, and burial will be private. Remembrances may be sent to the Metter Primitive Baptist Church or any organization dedicated to the care of animals. Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 10, 2019