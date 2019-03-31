|
|
Jean Lighthorse, 65, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Jean was born December 4, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio. She retired as a Registered Nurse after working many years for St. Joseph's and Candler Hospitals.
She is survived by her mother, Anita D. Garrett, son, Aaron Buck, daughter, Stephanie Chase, sister, Susan Garrett, brother, Earl Garrett, and four grandchildren, Gordon Chase, Mikel Kelly, Arianna Doty, and Catlina Andonie.
A private memorial will be held by the family.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 31, 2019