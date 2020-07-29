Jean M. MeekerSavannah, GAJean M. Meeker(1927 – 2020)Jean M. Meeker, age 93, of Savannah, Georgia passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 23, 2020, at The Oaks Health Center at The Marshes of Skidaway Island.Jean was born on June 30, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Violet and Alexander Wright. Following graduation from Wayne State University in Detroit, she became an art and English teacher. She married Dr. Jack F. Meeker on July 1, 1950 and was the office manager for his practice for many years. After 67 years of marriage, he predeceased her on January 16, 2018.She was also preceded in death by her parents, Violet and Alexander Wright; and her three sisters, Margaret (William) Dinkgrave, Barbara (John) Gorham, and Audrey (Walter) Ashley.Jean is survived by her daughters, Karla (David) Golding of Ohio and Pamela (Patrick) Cooper of Vermont; grandsons, Robert Golding and Jack Trahan; and many nieces and nephews.Jean and Jack spent most of their lives in Michigan. In 1989 they retired to Savannah, Georgia. They absolutely savored the culture and life-style. They made marvelous friends, became enthusiastic Christians, and were active in their community and church. Jean was an ardent member of the PEO Sisterhood and volunteered with the local Juvenile Court Program.In addition to socializing, entertaining, and playing bridge, Jean loved decorating and traveling. Her homes were beautiful. As a young woman she also played golf and snow-skied. (After two broken legs, she decided to discontinue the skiing!) She and Jack took great pleasure in traveling and made many trips abroad. They especially enjoyed a trip to Africa and many cruises. In fact, they relished their first cruise to Alaska so much that they repeated it, taking the whole family along!Jean and Jack truly appreciated living in a climate where one can play golf year-round and rarely has to contend with snow. Despite what others might consider to be occasional extremes of heat and humidity, and having to evacuate for a few hurricanes, they steadfastly maintained that "Savannah's weather is always perfect." In weekly telephone calls with family, they seemed to take a not-so-guilty pleasure in comparing their usually idyllic weather conditions with the weather extremes of northwest Ohio and Vermont!The family wants to thank the incredible staff at The Oaks at this time for all their loving care and kindness to Jean, and also to extend heart-felt thanks to the people of the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.Remembrances may be made to the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.Due to the current pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation or funeral.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at