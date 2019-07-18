Savannah - Jean Paul Sheley Jean Paul Sheley, 95, died July 16, 2019 at AG Rhodes Nursing Home in Marietta, GA



She was born March 30, 1924 in Savannah, GA and lived in Savannah and Tybee Island for most of her life.



In WWII, Jean worked as a Tool Clerk at the Ship Yard. In 1947, while working on Tybee as a telephone operator, a hurricane hit and Jean stayed on the switchboard during the storm to keep the communication lines open. Jean worked many years in a bakery where she honed her skills and became a renown wedding cake baker in the Tybee area for decades. She was a member of Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church on Tybee Island. In her younger years she was very active in the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary at Post #184.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sheley, and sisters Margaret Lee and Louise Jackson.



Her survivors are her daughter, Charlotte Swails of Marietta, GA; her grandsons and their wives, Jimmy & Michele Swails of Pooler, GA; Dennis & Leigh Woods of Fayetteville, NC; Andy Woods of Perry, GA; John & Meghan Swails of Reynoldsville, OH, and granddaughter and husband, Laura & John Haller of Marietta, GA. She has two surviving sisters, Janet Taulbee of Pooler,GA and Billie (husband Bill) Bodaford, Sr. of Nashville, TN. In addition, Jean has nine great-grandchidren, four great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel on Whitemarsh Island. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.



Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Swails, Dennis Woods, Andy Woods, Andrew Woods, John Haller and Paul Jackson, Sr.



The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to Trinity Chapel United Methodist Church, Tybee Island.



Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning News July 18, 2019 Published in Savannah Morning News on July 18, 2019