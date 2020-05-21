|
Jean Prescott Logan Johnson
Savannah
Jean Prescott Logan Johnson, 86, died May 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah. She was born on April 30, 1934 in Savannah, GA and was a lifelong Savannah resident. Jean was a graduate of St. Vincent's Academy and attended Armstrong State College. She met many of her lifelong friends at St. Vincent's and over the years her classmates still kept in touch with monthly lunches.
Jean was in the real estate business for many years and was also a previous member of both The Landings Club and The Savannah Golf Club.
She married Bernard K. Logan ("Brother") in 1955 and they raised four children together; Bernard, Jr., Duncan, Jean "Boo" and Andrew. They enjoyed playing golf together, boating, crabbing and trips to the beach. They were married for 37 year until his death in 1992. In 1997, she was introduced to Lee Johnson of Raleigh, NC and they were married until his death in 2018.
In addition to both husbands, she was also predeceased by her parents, William D. Prescott and Dorothy Persse Prescott, sisters, Virginia, Margaret and Ann, as well as her son, Duncan T. Logan.
Jean is survived by her children, Andrew L. Logan, Bernard K. Logan, Jr. and "Boo" Jean L. McCullough (Mike). She is also survived by her brother, William D. Prescott, Jr., her grandchildren, Alexis Pizza (Jonathan), Megan Moore (Gordon), Mary Beth Logan and three great grandchildren, Alexandra Pizza, John Gordon Moore and Logan Moore. She was also eagerly awaiting the birth of Alexis and Jonathan's baby girl. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, especially dear to her were Karen Oliver (John) and Katherine ("Sissy") McAlpin.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
The family suggests that any remembrances be made in her memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.
