Jean S. Kaminsky
Savannah
Jean Schur Kaminsky ("Honey") beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died peacefully at her home at the age of 100 years old. She resided in Savannah all of her life. Honey was the ultimate lady: never complained even as she withstood life's challenges. Honey always astonished people with her positive attitude and her forever "thank you's". Her constant caregiving extended to frequent phone calls, "Meals on Wheels", and supporting friends of all ages. Her name fit her perfectly.
Honey grew up during World War II and worked at Hunter Airforce Base. She was happily married to Julius Kaminsky for 46 years. During that time, she was involved with community activities, but her long standing contribution was her giving, accepting attitude which garnered her many friends and admirers. She was predeceased by her husband, Julius Kaminsky, and her son, Jay Allen Kaminsky.
Honey is survived by her children: Toby K. Friedman, Myron Kaminsky (Fran), Danny Kaminsky (Lisa); five grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Honey was lovingly cared for by Nathalie Allen, Janice Oglestreet, Sonya Green and Richard Woods. Our Honey will be sorely missed.
The funeral service will be held at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Steven B. Henkin.
Remembrances can be sent to Hospice Savannah, Inc. P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31406 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
