Jeanette Antionette Sorochak
Savannah
Jeanette Sorochak, 93, died May 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born October 1, 1926 in Torrington, Connecticut and moved to Savannah to be near her family in 2019.
A graduate of Torrington High School, she was a telephone operator for the Connecticut Telephone Company for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Peter's Church. Her hobbies included baking, casino visits and the Boston Red Sox's.
Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Louis Sorochak, her son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Angel Sorochak and her grandchildren, who were the love of her life, Anna Sorochak of Nashville, Tennessee, Nick Sorochak (Navy) stationed in Norfolk, Virginia and Addison Carter of Savannah, Georgia. Her sister and brother-in-law, Carmella and Joe Savopolos of Torrington, Connecticut and her brother, Austin Tedesco of Bristol, Connecticut.
The graveside service will take place on June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St Michael's Cemetery next to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Michael the Ark Angel in Terryville, Connecticut.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, 4710 Waters Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404 or www.rmhccoastalempire.org/donate.
