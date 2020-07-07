1/1
Jeanette Glisson Marsh
Jeanette Glisson Marsh, 82, of Midway, passed away surrounded by her loving family July 1,2020 at her home. She was born to the late Gertrude (Gerrald) and Rufus Glisson, in Bulloch County, GA, on October 1, 1937. Mrs. Marsh was a homemaker, lovingly taking care of her family. She served as PTA President while her children were in school. She also faithfully served the Lord at the former Morningside Baptist Church as a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed singing and served in the church choir at Morningside Baptist and later Fleming Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James L. Marsh; a son, Joe Marsh; a granddaughter, Madeline Bentley; a grandson, James C. Marsh; four brothers, Jodie, Grady, Ronnie, and Louie Glisson; a sister, Carrie Gandy. Surviving are her daughters, Janell (Robert) Fuller of Richmond Hill and Jelena Marsh Bentley (Blake Gilland) of Midway; eight grandchildren, Joy (Joey) Garman of Atlanta, Rusty and Robbie Fuller of Richmond Hill, Colin and Nathaniel Bentley of Midway, Jennifer Marsh (Badar Riaz) of Washington D.C., David Marsh and Jeffery Marsh of Brunswick; six great grandchildren, Brian Fuller, Addison, Hailey and Skyler Garman, Jude Fuller, Destiny Smith; a sister Berta Thompson of Dawsonville; former son-in-law, Jeff Bentley and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm, with a Funeral service to follow at 1pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel on July 9, 2020. Burial will be private.
Savannah Morning News
7/9/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
JUL
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
