Jeanette Leavy "Tiger" Orrel Stiles died May 1, 2019 at home under the care of Hospice Savannah surrounded by her loving family.



She was born October 21, 1940 in Savannah to Marvin Cooper Orrel, Sr, and Lillian Cecile Nieuwstraten Orrel. Other than a 5 year stint in Atlanta in the early seventies, she lived her entire life in her beloved hometown, Savannah.



Tiger graduated from Savannah High in 1958. She was a member of the inaugural graduating class of registered nurses from Memorial Hospital in 1962. In the late 1970's, she transitioned from RN to Perfusionist. She was proud to write the letters CCP (certified cardiovascular perfusionist) after her name, from the time she attained her licensure to when she retired in 2009. Because she found staying home too boring, she quickly returned to Memorial in a new role, this time to work in central supply. She finally hung up her scrubs for good in December 2017, officially retiring from nursing after 55 years.



She was an avid and talented cook, collector of kitchen gadgets and book lover. She loved eating good food as much as making it and could always be counted on to help clean any leftovers off your plate. At the age of 70, she stunned everyone when she decided to get in the best shape of her life through a new found commitment to healthy eating and exercise. Over the next 4 years, through hard work, fierce determination and with the help of her trainer, she successfully lost 85 pounds while becoming fit and strong. Every day after work she could be seen at the gym pounding out miles on the treadmill and making the younger generation look bad with her TRX skills.



She loved to laugh, could crush you at Jeopardy, and never gave up trying to grow plants and vegetables which frequently died from a hilariously rare or invasive plague. Throughout her life, she truly embodied her lifelong nickname "Tiger." She was vibrant, fierce, loyal to a fault, generous, kind, loving, and tenacious. She championed the underdog and hated a bully. She had a quick wit and wasn't afraid to speak her mind. During her 4 year battle with cholangiocarcinoma, she exemplified strength, grace, and resiliency. There really are no words to describe the void left by her passing. She will be missed daily and never forgotten.



Surviving are her daughters Shannon Bosque and Michele Adams (Kevin); her grandchildren Matthew Bosque (Brooke Edwards), Dr. Ryann Cowart (Rich Gray), Austin Bosque, Alexander Bosque, Tyler Twibell (Brian), Kamryn Adams, and Landyn Adams; her siblings Stormsie Jenkins, Cookie Orrel (Penny), Vivian Orrel-Ryals (Jerome Ryals), Mindy Lamaak (Orv), Charles Orrel (Kathy Taylor), and Marion Orrel; 5 nieces and 9 nephews; and her beloved rescue rottweiler, Max.



The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 12:00pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life service immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tiger's honor to your local humane society or to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation for cancer research.



Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook. Published in Savannah Morning News on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary