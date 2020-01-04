|
|
Jeanette "Jean" LoBianco Prout
Savannah
Jeanette "Jean" LoBianco Prout, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 1st, 2020, at Hospice Savannah, Inc. Born and raised in Memphis, TN, she called Savannah her home for the last 25 years. She was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle Church. She was an extraordinary tough, Italian lady and definitely one of a kind. A fabulous cook, who never followed a recipe, she called it "shooting from the hip." A loving and generous mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, her family was most important to her.
She leaves behind her daughters, Diana Hatfield Loudakis (George) of Stuart, Florida; Mary Hatfield Mopper (Tom Exley) of Savannah; granddaughter, Lindsey Loudakis St. Denis (John), grandson, Alek Loudakis of Stuart, Florida; and two great grandchildren, Carson and Kinley St. Denis; and dear friend, John Parker and many relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 with the Mass following at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 7020 Concord Road with Father Patrick O'Brien, Celebrant.
Interment will be at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020