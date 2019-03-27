Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanie Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanie Woods McNeilly Simmons


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jeanie Woods McNeilly Simmons Obituary
Jeanie Woods McNeilly Simmons, 57, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee, daughter of William Warner McNeilly, Jr. and Jean Woods McNeilly. While attending the University of Mississippi and graduating with a bachelor's degree in early education, she met her future husband, William Simmons. Jeanie enjoyed being a pre-school teacher at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church Preschool. Jeanie was also a member of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 35 years, William D. Simmons of Savannah, GA; three daughters, Alexandra Simmons (Russell) Parr of Savannah, GA; Christina Simmons (Ian) Merrow of Buford, GA; Samantha Simmons (Daniel) Grantham of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Turner, Colin and Parker; brother, W. Warner (Amy) McNeilly, III of Nashville, TN; sister, Elizabeth McNeilly (James) Johnson of Ashland City, TN and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church.

Remembrances: Isle of Hope United Methodist Church Preschool, 412 Parkersburg Rd., Savannah, GA 31406, Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31416, Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave., Suite M06, Port Chester, NY 10573 or www.coloncancerfoundation.org

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now