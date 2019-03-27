|
Jeanie Woods McNeilly Simmons, 57, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee, daughter of William Warner McNeilly, Jr. and Jean Woods McNeilly. While attending the University of Mississippi and graduating with a bachelor's degree in early education, she met her future husband, William Simmons. Jeanie enjoyed being a pre-school teacher at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church Preschool. Jeanie was also a member of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, William D. Simmons of Savannah, GA; three daughters, Alexandra Simmons (Russell) Parr of Savannah, GA; Christina Simmons (Ian) Merrow of Buford, GA; Samantha Simmons (Daniel) Grantham of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Turner, Colin and Parker; brother, W. Warner (Amy) McNeilly, III of Nashville, TN; sister, Elizabeth McNeilly (James) Johnson of Ashland City, TN and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church.
Remembrances: Isle of Hope United Methodist Church Preschool, 412 Parkersburg Rd., Savannah, GA 31406, Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31416, Colon Cancer Foundation, 10 Midland Ave., Suite M06, Port Chester, NY 10573 or www.coloncancerfoundation.org
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 27, 2019