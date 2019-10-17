|
Jeanne Laffitte Brooks
Savannah
Jeanne Laffitte Brooks succumbed to relapse ovarian cancer passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 at the Hospice Savannah.
Born on March 4, 1949 in Birmingham AL, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Virginia Laffitte Nilan and David Smith Laffitte. She was raised in Spartanburg, SC. Jeanne graduated Spartanburg High School and the University of South Carolina, where she was accla. In 1982, Jeanne moved to Savannah, which she always her true home.
Jeanne married Eric Brooks, the love of her life, January 1987. They shared a passion for the hospitality business. Jeanne applied her innate marketing talent to independent luxury inns and boutique hotels. She created Brooks Associates and built a collection of eminent clients across the southeast. Her training skills would be first applied to the owners, then she touched each employee with a philosophy of true service and engagement with the guests. Jeanne used her culinary skills with each property as appropriate, from simple-but-elegant bed & breakfast, to sophisticated dining at a five-star property.
Jeanne's stellar reputation occasionally led her to a truly exceptional assignment, such as being asked to to serve on the Governor's Host Committee for the 2004 G8 Summit held at Sea Island, GA. She worked closely with the president's staff to coordinate social events and logistics for the international leaders.
Jeanne's personality came from the heart. She always had a sincere compliment to give, and truly made people feel good about themselves. She encouraged a sense of community, which culminated in the residents of Savannah's Washington and Warren Wards gathering in the square every Friday afternoon to share friendship…and perhaps a couple of glasses of wine.
Jeanne is survived by her husband Eric Brooks, Sr.; three sons, Patrick Walsh Crowley and his wife Lisa of San Diego, CA, John Timothy Crowley and his wife Kelsey of New York, NY, Eric Ellef Allen Brooks Jr. and his wife Jill of Charleston, SC and three daughters Anna Laffitte Crowley of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Erica Brooks Rowley and her husband Tim of Charleston, SC, Jennie Wilkins Brooks and her husband, Daniel Pegues of Charleston, SC.
She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Crowley Charles Redding, Michael Quinn Redding, Perkins Lorraine Crowley, Preston Lea Crowley, Liam Yates Rowley, Brooks Paul Rowley, Ava Louise Rowley, Oliver Laffitte Pegues, Sawyer Baker Brooks, and Charles Townsend Brooks. She was predeceased by beloved grandson, John "Jack" Timothy Crowley, Jr.
Jeanne is also survived by a brother David S. Laffitte and his wife Marianne of Wellesley, MA, nephew Andre' David Laffitte, and nieces Christine Lucienne Laffitte and Nicole Elisabeth Laffitte Schaffer.
In remembrance of Jeanne, donations may be made to the Fast for Endowment, a charitable organization that was set up in memory of Jeanne's grandson, John "Jack" Timothy Crowley, Jr. at the fastforendowment.org, Fast For Endowment, 34 Desbrosses Street, No. 1111, New York, New York, 10013.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 AM, at Cathedral of John the Baptist, 222 E. Harris St. Savannah, GA 31401.
