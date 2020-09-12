1/1
Jeanne Marie Albert
Tybee Island
Jeanne Marie Albert, 54, of Tybee Island, Georgia, passed away September 4, 2020. A native of Rochester, NY, born May 20 1966. she is survived by son, Andrew, husband, Geoffrey, dog, Lucy, cat, Tom, as well as brothers Larry and Sean. Jeanne Marie's wishes were that her ashes be scattered at Mermaid Point at sunset. Friends and family will be notified of the future time.
