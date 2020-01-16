Home

Jeanne VanEss


1945 - 2020
Jeanne Van Ess
Savannah, GA
Jeanne Van Ess, 74, passed away in California surrounded by family on January 13, 2020. After graduating from the University of Florida, she became a teacher and continued to teach and volunteer in many capacities throughout her life. She married Philip Van Ess in 1968, and they began an adventure of over 30 years of Air Force service, living in 14 places, raising two wonderful daughters, and finally settling in Savannah, Georgia. Jeanne loved to travel and play with her five grandchildren and help them grow. She served at the local library and was a devoted member of Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.
Survivors include husband of 52 years, Philip Van Ess; daughter Jill (Dave) Watts, grandkids Vanessa, Mitchell, and Jacqueline; daughter Polly (Peter) Sandness, grandkids Maren and Tyler; sisters Mary Jane Andrews and Joanne (Bob) Hamilton; devoted friend of the family Rebecca Laborde; and many friends around the world. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
