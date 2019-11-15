|
Jeanne Williams Powley
Savannah
Jeanne Williams Powley passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 79 after a brief illness at St. Joseph's Hospital with her husband by her side.
Jeanne was born in El Reno, Oklahoma on December 8, 1939, the youngest daughter of the late Eugene and Delia Tamm. She grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan where she attended St. Mary's Catholic School and she raised her family while living in the Chicago suburban area before moving to The Landings in Savannah, Georgia almost 30 years ago.
Once her children were older Jeanne began working for United Airlines, first in their executive offices then as a ticket and gate agent at O'Hare Airport in Chicago and later Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. As an added benefit to her job, she and her family traveled extensively. In retirement, she enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and was a dedicated book club member. Jeanne was a member of the Bright Ideas Low Vision group on the Island and the Center for the Blind and Low Vision in Savannah. She was an avid gardener with a bright green thumb who had a particular fondness for day lilies. Jeanne descended from two generations of professional bakers and took great joy in preparing delicious food for her family and friends.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Tamm, and her first husband, Gerald R. Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Powley; son and son-in-law, Jeffrey Williams and Armando Oteri; daughter, Janice Lonnroth; brother, Jerome Tamm; sister, Patricia Tamm; grandchildren, Lars Lonnroth and Delia Lonnroth; other relatives, Jeffrey (Jo Ellen) and Scott (Linda) Powley their daughter, Liana.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Plantation Club.
The family suggests remembrances to Skidaway Island United Methodist Church or the Center for the Blind and Low Vision.
