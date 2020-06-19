Jeannette W. Salter
Savannah
Jeannette White Salter, 89, of Savannah, Georgia and wife of Arthur Willis Salter, Jr., died Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late A.L. White and the late Hilda Bazemore White. Mrs. Salter attended Ferguson Ave. Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a nanny for three fortunate families. Jeannette loved to bake and spend time on Shipyard Creek. Many friends were blessed to receive homemade goodies as gifts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Sturgess and Patricia Harrison and her brother, A.L. (Sonny) White, Jr.
Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Arthur Salter, Jr. of Savannah; two daughters, Ava Nelson and her husband, Bruce, and Amy Saltsman and her husband, Paul; three sons, Andre´ Salter and his wife, Linda, Art Salter and his wife, Pam, and Armin Salter and his wife, Robin; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Goodwin and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 9 until 11 o'clock Saturday morning, June 27, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday morning, June 27, 2020, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Steve Peavy. Interment will be private.
Remembrances: Ruth Byck Adult Day Health Center - 64 Jasper Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-2000 or a charity of the donor's choice.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gamble Funeral Service
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gamble Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
