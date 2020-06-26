Jeannette W. Salter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette W. Salter
Savannah
The family of Jeannette White Salter, 89, and wife of Arthur Willis Salter, Jr., will receive friends from 9 to 11 Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue. The funeral service will be held at 11 Saturday in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Interment will be private. www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gamble Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gamble Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved