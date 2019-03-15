|
Jeb Stuart Newton, 82, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Candler Hospital. He was a longtime resident of Savannah and was retired from Union Camp Corporation after 30 years of service. Jeb was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 135. He was also a member of the Toastmaster's Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Olive Parker Newton, and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Reeves Newton.
Surviving are his nephews, James Newton of Pennsylvania, Bill Newton of Charleston, SC, and Tom Newton of New Jersey, his longtime girlfriend Mary Myers, and many other relatives.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 15, 2019