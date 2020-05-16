|
Jee William (Billy) Into, Jr.
Hardeeville, SC
Jee William (Billy} Into, Jr. age 83 of Hardeeville, SC passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 8, 2020 after a long illness. Billy a native of Hardeeville, SC, was preceded in death by his parents Jee William Into, Sr., and Opal Bellamy Into and sister Jonelle Edge.
He is survived by his wife Janet Newsome Into of Hardeeville, SC, two brothers, James (Bubba) Into (Mary) of Ridgeland, SC, Henry Into (Donna) of Kountze,TX; sister, Leanne Motes of Guyton, GA; sister-in-law, Judy Newsome of Savannah, GA; brother-in-law, Jack Miller of Savannah, GA, and Jeannette Newsome called by him ( Princess Flossie Mae), a host of nieces, nephews and friends. His two loved and spoiled fur babies Beau and Miki.
The family would like to thank Dr. Doug Mullins and Staff for the wonderful care he received from them.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic no services are planned at this time.
