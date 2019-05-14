Home

Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, Hampton Chapel - Hampton
300 Mulberry Street
West Hampton, SC 29924
803-943-3352
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Skidaway Island Baptist Church
2 Westridge Road
Savannah, GA
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Varnville First Baptist Church
193 East Palmetto Avenue
Varnville, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Varnville First Baptist Church
193 East Palmetto Avenue
Varnville, SC
1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeff Davis (J.D.) Thomas Obituary
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 14, at 6 PM at the Skidaway Island Baptist Church, 2 Westridge Road, Savannah, Georgia.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15th at 3 PM at the Varnville First Baptist Church, 193 East Palmetto Avenue, Varnville, South Carolina with burial to follow at the Hampton Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army.

Visitation will begin Wednesday at 1:30 PM at the Church prior to services. Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton, South Carolina is assisting the family with arrangements. For the complete obit see our website at www.peeplesrhodenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 14, 2019
