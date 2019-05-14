|
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 14, at 6 PM at the Skidaway Island Baptist Church, 2 Westridge Road, Savannah, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15th at 3 PM at the Varnville First Baptist Church, 193 East Palmetto Avenue, Varnville, South Carolina with burial to follow at the Hampton Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army.
Visitation will begin Wednesday at 1:30 PM at the Church prior to services. Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton, South Carolina is assisting the family with arrangements. For the complete obit see our website at www.peeplesrhodenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 14, 2019