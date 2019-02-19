Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Jefferson C. "Bubba" Stafford

Jefferson C. "Bubba" Stafford Obituary
Jefferson C. "Bubba" Stafford, 67, passed away February 16, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.

The Screven County native served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked in construction and welding, loved fishing, and was an outdoorsman.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Sue O'Neal Graham; children, Tonia Renee Jackson (Billy), Melissa Dawn Stafford, Cassaundra Lynn Deal (Duane); brothers, Ricky Stafford, Shawn Stafford (Karen); grandchildren, Terri Ann & Shelby Jackson, D.J. & Cheyenne Huggins, Issac Emerick, Chloe Stafford; great-grandson, Brentley Hamilton, and more to come.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the chapel.

Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to a Military .

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 19, 2019
